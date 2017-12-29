Historic Album Covers Cleverly Superimposed Over the Same Locations As They Appear in Present Day

Bob Egan of PopSpots, who is a real estate agent and “Rock and Roll Detective” in New York City, very cleverly finds where historic album cover photos have been shot and rather artfully superimposes the album cover over the same locations as they appear in present day. Included amongst these amazing shots are The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie, Saxophone Colossus by Sonny Rollins, Pretzel Logic by Steely Dan, Too Tough To Die by The Ramones and Workin‘ by Miles Davis, just to name a few. Egan takes a great deal of pride in his work, which is incredibly detailed and highly informative.
The exact locations of album cover photos and other visuals of pop history and how a Pop Culture Detective tracks them down.