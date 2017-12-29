Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Historic Album Covers Cleverly Superimposed Over the Same Locations As They Appear in Present Day

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Bob Egan of PopSpots, who is a real estate agent and “Rock and Roll Detective” in New York City, very cleverly finds where historic album cover photos have been shot and rather artfully superimposes the album cover over the same locations as they appear in present day. Included amongst these amazing shots are The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie, Saxophone Colossus by Sonny Rollins, Pretzel Logic by Steely Dan, Too Tough To Die by The Ramones and Workin by Miles Davis, just to name a few. Egan takes a great deal of pride in his work, which is incredibly detailed and highly informative.

The exact locations of album cover photos and other visuals of pop history and how a Pop Culture Detective tracks them down.

via Design You Trust, Neatorama

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy