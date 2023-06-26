An Animated Stick Figure Gets Lost Inside the Complex World of Math

A persistent stick figure from Alan Becker‘s animated series “Animator vs.“ gets lost inside the complex world of mathematics. At first, the problems are simple, but as they get more challenging, the stick figure gets completely overwhelmed and even, at times, has to go on the defensive. After almost drowning in numbers, the figure finally looks for an out.

How much of this math do you know?

Becker and artist DJ Welch spoke about the video and the series in a subsequent video. Becker gave full credit to his lead animator Terkoiz for coming up with the idea.

My lead animator came up with the whole story for this because he’s a big math nerd…..I’m a fake one.