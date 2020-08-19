Akashinga, Brave All-Female Warriors Who Fiercely Protect Endangered Animals From Poachers in Africa

The incredibly powerful National Geographic short film “Akashinga: The Brave Ones” takes a detailed look at the Akashinga (Nature Protected by Women) arm of the International Anti-Poaching Foundation in Zimbabwe, an all-female troupe of brave warriors whose mission is to protect the critically endangered animals of Africa. The group was founded by Damien Mander, a former Australian special forces soldier who worked within the anti-poaching movement. Mander and his team recruit women from local communities and train them with the ferocity of the military so that they can face illegal poachers without fear and/or unnecessary violence.
A community-driven conservation model, empowering disadvantaged women to restore & manage wilderness areas as an alternative to trophy hunting.
Akashinga is looking to grow its ranks enormously over the next few years.
Our bold goal is to employ 1,000 female rangers by 2025, managing vast areas of wilderness. Our focus is always to recruit and employ locally and this goal will only be possible with the help of our passionate community of supporters.