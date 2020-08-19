Akashinga, Brave All-Female Warriors Who Fiercely Protect Endangered Animals From Poachers in Africa

The incredibly powerful National Geographic short film “Akashinga: The Brave Ones” takes a detailed look at the Akashinga (Nature Protected by Women) arm of the International Anti-Poaching Foundation in Zimbabwe, an all-female troupe of brave warriors whose mission is to protect the critically endangered animals of Africa. The group was founded by Damien Mander, a former Australian special forces soldier who worked within the anti-poaching movement. Mander and his team recruit women from local communities and train them with the ferocity of the military so that they can face illegal poachers without fear and/or unnecessary violence.

A community-driven conservation model, empowering disadvantaged women to restore & manage wilderness areas as an alternative to trophy hunting.

Akashinga is looking to grow its ranks enormously over the next few years.