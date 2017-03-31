Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

AJORÍ, A Beautifully Designed Porcelain Cruet Set Inspired by the Natural Formation of a Garlic Bulb

by at on

Spanish design firm photoAlquima has created AJORÍ, a beautiful, award-winning cruet set for their Natura Imitatas line and takes its unique design from the natural formation of a bulb of purple garlic. In the way that the cloves surround the stem and each other, each porcelain piece has been crafted to fit just as perfectly. The exterior packaging also mimics garlic as the skin that wraps around the bulb before it’s peeled away.

We observed, peeled and cut several bulbs of purple garlic. We were impressed by the elegance of its lines defining each piece, the peculiar texture of its skin, and diversity of forms. In front of our eyes appeared a set of containers arranged on a tray, around a stem or handle. Considering the diversity of options in design that we wanted to propose, this one showed with total clarity, the functionality that we were looking for: a cruet in a form of garlic”

A post shared by photoAlquimia (@photoalquimia) on

A post shared by photoAlquimia (@photoalquimia) on

A post shared by photoAlquimia (@photoalquimia) on

A post shared by photoAlquimia (@photoalquimia) on

A post shared by photoAlquimia (@photoalquimia) on

via Neatorama

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.