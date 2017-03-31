AJORÍ, A Beautifully Designed Porcelain Cruet Set Inspired by the Natural Formation of a Garlic Bulb

Spanish design firm photoAlquima has created AJORÍ, a beautiful, award-winning cruet set for their Natura Imitatas line and takes its unique design from the natural formation of a bulb of purple garlic. In the way that the cloves surround the stem and each other, each porcelain piece has been crafted to fit just as perfectly. The exterior packaging also mimics garlic as the skin that wraps around the bulb before it’s peeled away.

We observed, peeled and cut several bulbs of purple garlic. We were impressed by the elegance of its lines defining each piece, the peculiar texture of its skin, and diversity of forms. In front of our eyes appeared a set of containers arranged on a tray, around a stem or handle. Considering the diversity of options in design that we wanted to propose, this one showed with total clarity, the functionality that we were looking for: a cruet in a form of garlic”