The Annoyances of Airline Travel in Real Life

Tripp and Tyler Act Out the Annoyances of Airline Travel in Real Life

Tripp Crosby and Tyler Stanton of Tripp and Tyler act out the numerous annoyances of airline travel in real life with passengers waiting forever to board an SUV, smashing the person behind them by reclining back in their seats, and getting annoyed by the pilots (drivers) startling interruptions. The hilarious video, sponsored by Upside Business Travel, is a follow-up to the duo’s “A Conference Call in Real Life” and “A Video Conference Call in Real Life” comedy sketches.

