A Harry Potter Themed Cocktail Competition Between the Houses of Ravenclaw (Air) and Slytherin (Water)

Creative Slovenian mixologist Kevin Kos shared the recipe for two specific drinks, one with air theme and the other with a water theme in a Harry Potter themed cocktail battle.

Today we have a battle of the cocktails! Air vs Water—who will win this battle of the elements?

Representing the House of Ravenclaw (air) is a gorgeous gin and soda drink called “Crown of the Sky”, which is made with a homemade blue bitter soda, the recipe for which he also shared. Kos topped it off with a citrus-flavored bubble.

The Crown of the Sky is citrusy, fresh, light and oh so blue. It would be a shame to have this hidden away in a secret room somewhere.

Representing the House of Slytherin (water) is the “Green Monster”, a mint julep made with squid ink.

The Green Monster is fresh, cool, somewhat bare, but still very herbal. It perfectly embodies the house and its element.

The Previous Cocktail Battle Was Earth vs Fire

Kos previously posted a similar battle with the House of Gryffindor representing Fire and the House of Hufflepuff representing Earth.

Fire represents Gryffindor with a variation on what the muggles call a Penicillin, using a ginger liqueur, cinnamon syrup with beetroot, and a fiery garnish to turn it into Godric’s Elixir. Earth represents Hufflepuff with a grassy cocktail with Porcini Perfume, served in Helga Hufflepuff’s cup.