An Ailing 59 Year Old Chimpanzee Embraces Her Beloved Caretaker After Recognizing His Voice

In April 2016, an ailing 59 year old chimpanzee named Mama was refusing food and preparing to die when her beloved caretaker Jan van Hooff came to visit. Mama, who was matriarch the chimpanzee colony of the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands , had known van Hooff since the formation of the colony in 1972. While it took the elderly primate a few minutes to recognize van Hooff, however once she did, she reached out to embrace her old friend with a big smile. This heartbreakingly beautiful effort took a great deal of energy, but Mama held onto van Hooff for as long as she could. Mama passed away one week later.

