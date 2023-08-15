AI David Attenborough Narrates the Daily Life of a Cat

Filmmaker Tommy Brennan cleverly employed the use of AI in recreating the iconic voice of David Attenborough to narrate a short BBC-style documentary about Brennan’s domestic tuxedo cat. Not only was Attenborough’s recreated voice, accent, and cadence correct, but the script was absolutely spot on.

In the shelter of the residential neighborhood is where we find our next creature. The domestic black and white tuxedo house cat. Here you see he is resting for the big hunt that is soon to come…but with a world of adventure calling, he mustn’t waste much time he ventures out into the grasslands a world where excess curiosity can lead to a tragic mishap.