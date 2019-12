In early 2019, Agility Robotics (previously) announced the development of Digit, a sleek bipedal robot with and upper torso, arms, and an increased number of sensors to maintain balance for such balanced tasks as making front door package deliveries.

With the development of a second version, the engineers decided to see how two robots would get along. As it turned out, the twin Digits worked very well together, so much so that they did a happy dance upon the task’s completion.