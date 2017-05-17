Agent 327: Operation Barbershop, An Animated Film Based on a Classic Comic Series by Martin Lodewijk

Blender Animation Studio released a teaser trailer for Agent 327: Operation Barbershop, their upcoming animated feature film based on Dutch cartoonist Martin Lodewijk‘s classic Agent 327 comic series.

Hendrik IJzerbroot – Agent 327 – is a secret agent working for the Netherlands secret service agency. In the twenty comic books that were published since 1968, Martin Lodewijk created a rich universe with international conspiracies, hilarious characters and a healthy dose of Dutch humour. The Blender Animation Studio is currently developing the story and seeks for funding to bring this adventurous comedy animation film to an international audience.