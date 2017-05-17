Agent 327: Operation Barbershop, An Animated Film Based on a Classic Comic Series by Martin Lodewijk

Blender Animation Studio released a teaser trailer for Agent 327: Operation Barbershop, their upcoming animated feature film based on Dutch cartoonist Martin Lodewijk‘s classic Agent 327 comic series.
Hendrik IJzerbroot – Agent 327 – is a secret agent working for the Netherlands secret service agency. In the twenty comic books that were published since 1968, Martin Lodewijk created a rich universe with international conspiracies, hilarious characters and a healthy dose of Dutch humour. The Blender Animation Studio is currently developing the story and seeks for funding to bring this adventurous comedy animation film to an international audience.
image via Blender Animation Studio