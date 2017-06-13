Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Distinct Advantages of Adapting Books Into Film

by at on

The Signature Views series by Random House made the case for adapting books into films, particularly when such adaptations are free to take creative license. Such advantages include making the subject more relatable and current.

Loose adaptations often place a classic text in a modern-day setting, making the story more relatable….They also can frame a literary work in a youthful lens, appealing to a younger crowd, Other filmmakers take the original work into a completely disparate area, using the source material to understand contemporary issues.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Related Laughing Squid Posts









  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.