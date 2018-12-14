A Creepy Interactive Chorus by Adult Swim That Works By Virtually Pulling Open an Animated Pair of Lips

David Li who works as an animator for Adult Swim created a very clever but equally creepy interactive chorus that asks the viewer to virtually “pull open” a pair of animated lips and reveal a bunch of full throated voices. The harder you pull, the longer and louder the voices become. Digital artist Chris Heinrichs provided the soundtrack.
Choir for [adult swim] – https://t.co/FAYJePAHlh. Audio by @krighxz. pic.twitter.com/na5twp4UgA
— David Li (@daviddotli) December 12, 2018
Say 'aah'.https://t.co/5fM5qVzDTd
A choir for [adult swim] in collaboration with @daviddotli pic.twitter.com/hcdpHNm2jk
— Chris Heinrichs (@krighxz) December 13, 2018
via Boing Boing