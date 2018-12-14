Laughing Squid

A Creepy Interactive Chorus by Adult Swim That Works By Virtually Pulling Open an Animated Pair of Lips

David Li who works as an animator for Adult Swim created a very clever but equally creepy interactive chorus that asks the viewer to virtually “pull open” a pair of animated lips and reveal a bunch of full throated voices. The harder you pull, the longer and louder the voices become. Digital artist Chris Heinrichs provided the soundtrack.

