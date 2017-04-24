Laughing Squid

Adorable Crocheted Versions of Australian Animals

Alli Parker of Hart & Crafts in Melbourne,VIC who makes “crochet pieces made with love for you to love to pieces”, has created an adorable line of crocheted animals that are specifically native to her Australian homeland. Included in this collection is a big-eared koala bear, a momma kangaroo complete with tiny baby joey, a big-eyed owl and a tiny little big-nosed echidna (spiny anteater). These and other adorable crocheted animals can be purchased via Hart & Crafts or through Parker’s Etsy store.

