Adam Savage Tours NIMBY, An Enormous Industrial Art Space in Oakland, California

While on his Makerspace Tour, a very neighborly Adam Savage of Tested didn’t have to go far past his own backyard to get a comprehensive tour of the makerspace NIMBY. NIMBY is an enormous 60,000 square foot shared industrial art space in Oakland, California featuring studios, storage and shops (some inside of shipping containers) that has been the gracious host of amazing experiments, events and creations since 2004. Founder Michael Snook explains how the space got its name.
Basically we would always start a project in somebody’s front yard or backyard or whatever and at some point a neighbor, the city would complain.