Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Adam Savage Tours NIMBY, An Enormous Industrial Art Space in Oakland, California

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While on his Makerspace Tour, a very neighborly Adam Savage of Tested didn’t have to go far past his own backyard to get a comprehensive tour of the makerspace NIMBY. NIMBY is an enormous 60,000 square foot shared industrial art space in Oakland, California featuring studios, storage and shops (some inside of shipping containers) that has been the gracious host of amazing experiments, events and creations since 2004. Founder Michael Snook explains how the space got its name.

Basically we would always start a project in somebody’s front yard or backyard or whatever and at some point a neighbor, the city would complain.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy