A Tiny Dominican Restaurant That Serves Hot Food From Inside a NYC Garment District Freight Entrance

Inside the freight entrance of 306 West 37th Street in New York City, sits the Acuario Cafe, a tiny restaurant that serves delicious homemade recipes from the Dominican Republic at a really reasonable price. Great Big Story caught up with Rodolpho Perez, the gregarious proprietor of the 26 year old joint.

It’s not easy to make all the food, but we do everything fresh. I make people hungry when they see my food. We have a recipe from my grandmother and I grew up eating the same. And now I do the same thing for my customers.