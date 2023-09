An Amusing Acoustic Cover of ‘The Simpsons’ Theme

During the 2022 Festival Les Guitares show in Villeurbanne, France, Israeli musician Yoni Schlesinger performed an amusing yet incredible improvised cover of The Simpsons theme on acoustic guitar, skillfully imitating the horn section by trilling his mouth. The cover was a request from the audience.

During my show in France someone asked me if I can play some tv show theme, so for some reason I came up with this idea, and tried to improvise over it