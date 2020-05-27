An Acoustic Guitar Made Out of Carbon Fiber Cloth

Burl, the creative luthier of Burls Art stepped back from his usual incredibly colorful creations to create a simple, yet elegant acoustic guitar out of carbon fiber cloth. Burl first formed a mold that would shape and hold the cloth in place. He then added a wooden frame and neck, bolted the bridge in, and polished the whole thing up.

Burl stated that while this wasn’t his best guitar, he was happy with it, particularly since it was his first acoustic design.