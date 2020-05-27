An Acoustic Guitar Made Out of Carbon Fiber Cloth

Burl, the creative luthier of Burls Art stepped back from his usual incredibly colorful creations to create a simple, yet elegant acoustic guitar out of carbon fiber cloth. Burl first formed a mold that would shape and hold the cloth in place. He then added a wooden frame and neck, bolted the bridge in, and polished the whole thing up.
Burl stated that while this wasn’t his best guitar, he was happy with it, particularly since it was his first acoustic design.
It’s not my prettiest guitar by any means but it is the first acoustic I’ve done so I’m actually just happy that it works. It makes noise which is good I kind of view this project more as an experiment than an art piece like my other guitars. Structurally this thing feels super solid I haven’t had any issues with it staying in tune and it just feels like a regular wooden acoustic guitar.