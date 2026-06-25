Accordionist Plays an Emergency Siren Sound While Riding His Bike Hands-Free

Musician Frank Aumann expertly played an emergency siren sound on his accordion while riding hands-free on his bicycle. Aumann explained the effects he used to create this distinctive sound and cautioned others not to try this at home.

Accordion tuned to 442 Hz, with a slight tremolo. This video is uncut. No sound edits. Original tempo. No AI. Filmed and recorded with an ordinary smartphone. SAFETY FIRST – DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME

Other Hands-Free Bicycle Accordion Videos

A Man Plays the Trombone While Riding on the Back of a Scooter to Make It Sound Like a Motorcycle
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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