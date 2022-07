Mysterious Musician Performs Badass Cover of the AC/DC Anthem ‘Thunderstruck’ on Guzheng

The very mysterious Moyun, a musician in Hong Kong who “never shows her face in any of her videos,” performed a badass cover of the iconic AC/DC anthem “Thunderstruck” on a traditional Chinese Zither, otherwise known as a Guzheng.

Moyun …is a music creator who is producing Chinese Zither (Guzheng) cover.

Here’s the original version of the song.

