A Stunning Drone’s Eye View of Burning Man 2022

San Francisco filmmaker Jesse Chandler sent his drone aloft to capture an absolutely stunning overhead view of the lights and sights of Burning Man 2022 in a timelapse he named “Above the Dust”. According to Chandler, the possession of a drone permit changed the way he looked at the entire event.

While getting ready for Burning Man 2022, among all the other preparations, it occurred to me that I should apply for a drone permit. After filling out the application I kinda forgot about it concentrated on other things. When I did finally get the news that I had permission fly a drone at the event, it changed my plans for the week completely. Now I had a mission!

Chandler also notes that the last few seconds of the film were shot on land as there were a lot of people present.

Shot on a DJI Mavic 3, and an Insta360 One RS 1″ edition. The shot at 0:36 and the end are just a 360 camera on a stick, never fly over large crowds.