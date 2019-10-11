Laughing Squid

Aaron Paul Recaps All of ‘Breaking Bad’ In 2.5 Minutes

Science bitch!

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the Breaking Bad movie El Camino (now streaming on Netflix), actor Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) gave a thorough, badass recap of the immensely popular five season series that ended in 2013.

It has been six years since “Breaking Bad” went off the air, so even hardcore fans might need a refresher before they see El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Thankfully Jesse Pinkman himself, Aaron Paul, was here to give us a very quick but thorough recap of all five seasons.

Paul also spoke with Kimmel about the popularity of the films, the lengths to which some fans went to in order to score tickets for the premiere and his little baby girl.





