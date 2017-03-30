A Look at the Brilliant Ways Jack Nicholson Conveys and Uses Anger in His Movies

Los Angeles video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak (a.k.a. “The Nerdwriter“) has created a new video essay where he explores the brilliant ways Jack Nicholson conveys and uses anger in his movies.
