A Look at the Brilliant Ways Jack Nicholson Conveys and Uses Anger in His Movies

Los Angeles video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak (a.k.a. “The Nerdwriter“) has created a new video essay where he explores the brilliant ways Jack Nicholson conveys and uses anger in his movies.

Jack Nicholson - The Art Of Anger

