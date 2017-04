A post shared by Dschwen LLC (@dschwen) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

In an absolutely adorable partner ad by Dschwen LLC for Whirlpool and Best Buy, a heartbroken, lonely blue sock set off in search of its lost mate. Once in the laundry room, the sock climbed a ladder into the dryer, but came up empty. The sock then slipped into the washing machine and happily the socks were paired again.

This one goes out to lost laundry socks and their lonely partners. Reunion made possible thanks to @whirlpoolusa from @BestBuy.

via Dschwen LLC