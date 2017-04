In December 2016, an absolutely adorable blonde dachshund puppy lay on his back, held onto a peeled banana with his paws and began licking away. The pup truly enjoyed as many bits of the yummy fruit as he could before his sensible human took it away.

Just a few months earlier, a couple mini-dachshund pups did the very same thing. Chutney, the short-haired puppy had no problem with his banana, but Branson, the long-haired pup did his best as he could, for as long as he could.

via Boing Boing