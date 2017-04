Sketch comedy group The Kloons has created a clever parody commercial for NIKEA, an amusing build it yourself shoe service from Nike and IKEA. The fake commercial offers a do it yourself NIKEA kit or you can hire a certified show assembly craftsman to come to your home and build the shoes for you.

NIKE and IKEA unveil their new partnership: NIKEA, A Build It Yourself Shoe Service. Will you be the first to pre-order?