Vocalist Recreates the Iconic THX Logo Theme ‘Deep Note’ In a Multi-Track A Capella Cover

When THX Ltd released the sheet music for “Deep Note”, the three octave sound experience that’s been playing in in high fidelity movie theaters since 1983, Mach Kobayashi set out to recreate all 30 voices that create the familiar theme. Using multi-track technology, Kobayashi hit every note to near perfection from the highest high to lowest low within the iconic crescendo.

In 35 yrs we have NEVER shown this! View the never-before-seen score of #DeepNote THX's audio trademark ? created by Dr. James A. Moorer a former employee of #Lucasfilm. #DeepNote debuted at the premiere of #ReturnOfTheJedi on May 25th 1983 // 35yrs ago #THXLtdEntertainsAt35 #RT pic.twitter.com/9LLF6Ul17m — THX Ltd. (@THX) May 25, 2018

