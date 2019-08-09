A Badass Limited Edition Godzilla Electric Guitar

The Japanese film company TOHO has partnered with ESP guitars to build an incredible limited edition electric guitar in the highly distinctive shape of Godzilla from roaring tip to tail. This particular model was debuted by Takamizawa Toshihiko of the band Alfee at the Godzilla Store in Tokyo during October 2018 and is available for custom pre-order via the Godzilla Store through the end of September 2019. While incredibly unique, the guitar is a bit pricey, 5,550,000 yen, which translates to around $52,486 US dollars.

(translated) This product is a made-to-order product. Delivery is scheduled for December 2021. Delivery time may be mixed. Please note. This product will be shipped from ESP Corporation.

Information on the shipping address you received when placing your order will only be used for the delivery of this product. In addition, there may be cases in which customers such as ESP Co., Ltd. and shipping companies will contact you for operations such as delivery of this product.

This product cannot be returned due to customer’s convenience.

This badass monster guitar rocks an alder body, a maple neck, and an ebony inlay. Purple LED lights are also available through a footswitch.

(translated) Godzilla store original “Godzilla guitar awakening version” based on this is fully appeared! The LED (purple) built into the body and fingerboard inlay emits light with the LED switch mounted on the left foot. Complete build-to-order, limited to 5. Orders are available for a limited time until September 30, 2019.

via Technabob