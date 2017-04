Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bad Lip Reading has provided a different take of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that featured the hilarious character voices by the incomparable Mark Hamill as Han Solo and Jessica DiCicco as the voice of Rey.

In this very special installment of Bad Lip Reading, Han (voiced by Mark Hamill) struggles with a language barrier. Jessica DiCicco guests as the voice of Rey.