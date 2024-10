79 Year Old Sees a 3D Printer for the First Time

An affable 79 year old US Navy Veteran named Patriot Kenny witnessed a working 3D printer for the very first time and had a number of questions, particularly about the item that was printed. When Sam, the person using the printer, told him that it was made out of sugarcane, Kenny was completely amazed.

Sam: It comes through a tube called a Bowden Tube, then if you look…the plastic is completely made of sugarcane…there’s no oil in it.