Guitarist Plays 71 Nirvana Riffs in Just Five Minutes

Russian guitarist yourauntstripe performed a remarkable 71 guitar riffs from Nirvana songs in just five minutes. The guitarist stated that he wanted to pay tribute to the band who had a big effect upon him while he was growing up.

Nirvana is the reason I have decided to pick up guitar back in middle school and since then I absolutely loved playing and singing their songs. This cover is not perfect, but it was quite difficult to play everything in one video since the tempo is very different.

via Born In Space