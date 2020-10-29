A ‘Juicy’ ‘Sure Shot’ Remix of 60 Songs From 1994 That Can’t Easily Be ‘Undone’ While ‘Chasing Waterfalls’

In the final installment of the 2020 reboot of the “Thursday Mashups in October” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet found themselves chasing “Waterfalls” to create a “Juicy” 3½ minute dance track of 60 popular songs from 1994. This “Sure Shot” remix won’t easily become “Undone”.

Aaliyah, Alice In Chains, Beastie Boys, Blur, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Boyz II Men, Brandy, Brownstone, Bush, Common, Craig Mack, The Cranberries, Crystal Waters, Da Brat, Dinosaur Jr, The Dust Brothers, Edwyn Collins, Elastica, Elton John, Gang Starr, Green Day, Hole, Ini Kamoze, Jawbreaker, Jeff Buckley, The Jesus and Mary Chain (feat. Hope Sandoval), Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories, Madonna, MC 900 ft Jesus, Method Man, Nas, Nine Inch Nails, Nirvana, NOFX, Notorious B.I.G., Oasis, The Offspring, Pavement, Pearl Jam, Portishead, R.E.M., Seal, Sonic Youth, Sophie B. Hawkins, Soundgarden, Stone Roses, Stone Temple Pilots, Sunny Day Real Estate, TLC, Veruca Salt, Warren G (feat. Nate Dogg), Weezer