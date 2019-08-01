Beautiful Footage of a 60 Mile Solo Trek Through the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in Northernmost Iceland

Kraig Adams, an American filmmaker and self-described minimalist, shared absolutely incredible footage of his 60 mile solo trek through the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in northernmost Iceland. Throughout his journey, Adams paid close attention to the quiet environment, capturing the vivid colors of the arctic terrain, the beauty of the waterside cliffs and the pyramid shapes of the surrounding mountains.

This Summer I hiked 60 miles alone in the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in Northern Iceland. My journey took me through streams, past waterfalls, around cliffs, overpasses and eventually to the stunningly beautiful horn cliffs. Solo hikes usually don’t involve much talking and I wanted to make a film that reflected the minimalism and silence of the area.