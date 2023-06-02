How to Speak Using Six Different American Accents

Linguist Wes Weston of Interactive English explained how to speak using six different accents from various general areas around the United States. Included in this demonstration are accents from New York City, Boston, the American South (twang and drawl), Minnesota (upper Midwest), and California (San Fernando Valley).

Let’s explore some of the different accents you may hear when visiting or living in the US. I’ll talk a little about what’s happening with each accent, provide you with some examples, and hopefully this will give you a better understanding as to why these well-known accents sound the way they do.

Here’s a longer video about how to speak with a Southern accent.