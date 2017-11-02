Laughing Squid

LEGO Unveils a Fantastic 5,923 Piece Taj Mahal Set

Taj Mahal LEGO

LEGO is releasing one of their largest sets to date, a 5,923 piece Creator Expert model kit of the breathtaking Taj Mahal in India. This is a rerelease of their 2008 set, which is currently discontinued. The new kit will be available to purchase on November 27th, 2017 (Cyber Monday) from the LEGO Shop.

Build and discover the Taj Mahal! The huge ivory-white marble mausoleum, renowned as one of the world’s architectural wonders, was commissioned in 1631 by the Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, the Empress Mumtaz Mahal. This relaunched 2008 LEGO® Creator Expert interpretation features the structure’s 4 facades with sweeping arches, balconies and arched windows. The central dome, subsidiary domed chambers and surrounding minarets are topped with decorative finials, and the raised platform is lined with recessed arches. The model is finished with ornate detailing throughout and intricate tilework around the base. With more than 5,900 pieces, this set is designed to deliver a rewarding building experience and makes a great display piece for the home or office.

