IMAX Celebrates 53rd Anniversary of The Beatles’ 1969 Rooftop Concert With an Exclusive Screening Event

Inspired by the immense popularity of the Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back, Disney Studios partnered with IMAX Theaters to present the band’s entire 1969 concert on the Apple Corps rooftop in super high definition.

The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson’s original docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back,” will be optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology.

The screening event, which includes a Q&A with Jackson takes place on January 30, 2022, the 53rd anniversary of the surprise concert in 1969.

To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAX® theaters will host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A and give away exclusive mini-posters. The Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations.

Tickets can be purchased through the IMAX website. After the premiere event, the film itself will run from February 11-13, 2022 at IMAX Theaters around the world.

A global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute feature, “The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert,” will then run February 11-13, 2022. The complete docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on February 8, 2022.