50 Years of Iconic Hip-Hop Samples From 1973 to 2023

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the music sampling service Tracklib compiled the most iconic hip-hop samples from every year between 1973 and 2023. Not only were these samples visualized, but several from different decades were visually and aurally mixed together for a new, yet familiar sound. While widely known hip-hop artists were showcased, a number of artists outside the genre were also included.

via Boing Boing