The Winners of the Pink Floyd ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ 50th Anniversary Animated Video Competition

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon in 2023, drummer Nick Mason put out a public call for artists and animators to create music videos for any of the 10 songs on the album and submit them before December 31, 2023.

Pink Floyd have a rich history of collaborating with animators from the beginnings of the band (Ian Emes, Gerald Scarfe, etc.), and in some cases the visuals that accompany the songs have become synonymous with the music itself. The band gave all animators an opportunity to present a fresh take on these timeless aural works. Animators could enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album. Winners will be selected by the panel of judges.

All submissions were received and judged by experienced subject-matter experts. Mason announced the ten winners (one for each song) and will be releasing them in the order of the album tracks.

“Speak to Me” by Lucy Davidson

“Breath (In the Air)” by Joel Orloff

“On the Run” by Steven Lapcevic

“Time” by David Horne

“The Great Gig in the Sky” by Bruno Mazzilli

“Money” by Kate Isobel Scott