Builder Finds 46 Year Old Christmas Present Addressed to Him While Remodeling His Parent’s Home

While remodeling his parent’s home in Lombard, Illinois, builder Tim King of TKing Construction found a 46 year old Christmas present that was addressed to him tucked between pieces of drywall. The present was bought in the fall of 1978, when he was six years old. King told WGN News that the present probably fell into the wall when his parents were hiding it in the attic.

Before we closed up the drywall on the wall, I was like, ‘I should probably look and see that there is nothing back there,’ and sure enough, there was a present…It must have fallen down between the walls, because, you know, there are a couple of additions on this house,

When King opened the present, he was quite pleased.

So when he finally opened at 46 years later, he found a Matchbox Thunder Jet Set. King said that’s just the sort of thing he would have loved at that age.

via People