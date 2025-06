A Stirring Live Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ Performed on Four Acoustic Guitars

The talented guitarists of 40 Fingers performed an incredibly stirring cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here” live at Teatro Romano in Vernoa, Italy. These gifted musicians created a lush, multi-layered background that communicated the power of the original song despite not using the lyrics.

Original music by Pink Floyd, arranged and played by 40 Fingers