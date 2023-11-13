Earth’s 4.5 Billion Years of Evolution Condensed Into a One Hour Animation

The cleverly insightful animated video series Kurzgesagt took on the onerous task of animating a brilliant timeline of the 4.5 billion years it took for the Earth to evolve into its current form, with every second representing a million years. This animation, which encompasses each of the Earth’s four known geologic eons (Hadean, Archean, Proterozoic and Phanerozoic) and the various eras, periods, epoch and ages in between in a colorful and informative fashion, is an hour long and the longest they’ve ever done.

Our latest video has been 4.5 billion years in the making – it’s the story of Earth.

We’ve scaled the complete timeline of our Earth’s life into our first animated movie! Every second shows about a million years of the planet’s evolution.