Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Iceland Town Paints Ingenious 3D Optical Illusion Pedestrian Crossing In Order To Slow Down Traffic

by at on

The town of Ísafjörður in northern Iceland has taken a creative step to slow down traffic by painting a pedestrian crossing with bright white lines that appear to jump right off the ground with a 3D illusion. Photographer Ágúst G. Atlason of Gústi Productions captured wonderful photos that show off the illusion in its full glory.

It is entirely possible that the Icelandic city got the idea from mechanical engineer Shivrama Krishna, who originally installed hand-painted 3D traffic lines in his village of Karimnagar, Telangana, Southern India.

via The Poke, swissmiss


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy