Iceland Town Paints Ingenious 3D Optical Illusion Pedestrian Crossing In Order To Slow Down Traffic

The town of Ísafjörður in northern Iceland has taken a creative step to slow down traffic by painting a pedestrian crossing with bright white lines that appear to jump right off the ground with a 3D illusion. Photographer Ágúst G. Atlason of Gústi Productions captured wonderful photos that show off the illusion in its full glory.

It is entirely possible that the Icelandic city got the idea from mechanical engineer Shivrama Krishna, who originally installed hand-painted 3D traffic lines in his village of Karimnagar, Telangana, Southern India.

via The Poke, swissmiss