Mind-Blowing 3D Digital Sculptures That Look Like They Actually Exist in the Real World

Surrealist artist Chad Knight has created a mind-blowing collection of 3D digital sculptures that look they actually exist in the real world. Prints of his impressive works of art are available to purchase from Society6.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Surrealist artist Chad Knight has created a mind-blowing collection of 3D digital sculptures that look they actually exist in the real world. Prints of his impressive works of art are available to purchase from Society6.
Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.