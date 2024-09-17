Top 100 Renderings of 3D Artists Challenged to Create an Animated Character Performing Parkour Moves

Clinton Jones (pwnisher), who previously put out a worldwide challenge to 3D artists to create animated eternal ascents, returned with a new challenge, this time for 3D artists to create animated characters performing parkour moves from six simple templates he provided. He then narrowed the 3,733 submissions down to the top 100, which he compiled into a single video.

In August of 2024, I gave 3D artists a single template file, with their choice between six different parkour themed animations. …In the end 3,733 unique artists from 122 different countries participated. …We went through them all and pulled our favorite 100 for this montage.