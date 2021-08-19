38 New Hilarious Dance Moves to Try at a Club

Comedian Brian David Gilbert (previously) shared a rather hilarious video where he suggests 38 new dance moves to try in a club. Gilbert, who was dressed in a fabulous glittery cold-shoulder onesie, happily demonstrated each dance move while the names and reasons for each move were explained. All he asked is that he be given credit whenever any of these moves are employed.

here are 38 new dance moves i developed and you can use any of them so long as you yell “bdg taught me this move!” while dancing