An Amusing Compilation of Three Second Clips From Every Episode of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Mason Grimes of SentinelOfSomething put together an amusing compilation of three second clips taken from each episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. There are 178 clips in all.

three (ish) seconds of every star trek: the next generation episode… all 178 of them. some clips were a little longer or shorter for the sake of lines fitting nicely into clips, but it’s close enough.

Grimes was heavily inspired by the video “One Second of Every Star Trek: The Original Series Episode” by Zoe Ann Jordan.