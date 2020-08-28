An Amazing Video Showcasing 24 Hours of Magnificent Art and Wonderful People at Burning Man 2019

Mark Day, the talented filmmaker behind the “24 Hours at Burning Man” series, created an amazing video that showcases 24 hours of the magnificent art and the wonderful people at Burning Man in 2019.

The latest in Mark Day’s long-running series of feature-length Burning Man videos touches on the Wizard of Oz, the ongoing battles of “idiots versus gravity” and the birth and burn of the Folly, a mythical Irish fishing village in the middle of the Black Rock Desert. A closest-thing-to-being-there Burning Man fix for people who’d otherwise be spending the coming week in the desert.

Get ready for 24 Hours at #burningman pic.twitter.com/9HvIoUXop6 — Mark Day (@markdaycomedy) August 26, 2020

As he does every year, Day premiered his footage on just days before the next year’s Burning Man commences, although, for 2020, the event will be virtual with this year’s theme being “Multiverse”.