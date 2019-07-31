An Inside Look at the Wondrous Sights and Sounds That Took Place Over 24 Hours at Burning Man 2018

With the Burning Man 2019 coming up next month, San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day has just released his annual recap video that relives 24 hours during Buring Man 2018. The video features even more classical music, modern dance and giant European street-theater puppets than years before.

One man’s intentionally-overlong attempt to “become his own Burning Man project” …Mark claims his videos are often used by burners to nudge semi-reluctant friends and relatives into going to the event, so proceed with caution…

