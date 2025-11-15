A Nostalgic Compilation of the Most Kitschy Items From the 20th Century
Lance Geiger of The History Guy put together a compilation of the most kitschy items from the previous century from classic episodes of his show. Geiger dug the history of such nostalgic items as the coin-operated “Magic Fingers Vibrating Bed” found in motels across the United States, the use of neon everywhere, and the formerly ubiquitous pink flamingo lawn ornaments.
Three classic episodes of The History Guy about the colorful kitsch that puts the “pop” in pop culture.