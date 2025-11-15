A Nostalgic Compilation of the Most Kitschy Items From the 20th Century

Lance Geiger of The History Guy put together a compilation of the most kitschy items from the previous century from classic episodes of his show. Geiger dug the history of such nostalgic items as the coin-operated “Magic Fingers Vibrating Bed” found in motels across the United States, the use of neon everywhere, and the formerly ubiquitous pink flamingo lawn ornaments.

Three classic episodes of The History Guy about the colorful kitsch that puts the “pop” in pop culture.

Kitsch Compilation
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



