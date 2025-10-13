A Mind Blowing Halloween Light Show Featuring Three ‘Lip Synching’ Pumpkins

As part of his annual Halloween tradition, the very creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows created a mind-blowing Halloween light show at his home in Tracy, California. Pumpkins Patch, Jackie, and Gordon returned to perfectly “lip-synch” such songs as “Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm, “Defying Gravity” from the Wicked soundtrack, a compilation from KPop Demon Hunters, and a few others.

“Smooth Criminal” (Alien Ant Farm)

“Zombie” (Zombic & Felix Schorn Remix)

“The Kill” (Thirty Seconds to Mars)

“KPop Demon Hunters Compilation”

“Defying Gravity” (Wicked)

The Individual Songs

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade.



