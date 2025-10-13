A Mind Blowing Halloween Light Show Featuring Three ‘Lip Synching’ Pumpkins
As part of his annual Halloween tradition, the very creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows created a mind-blowing Halloween light show at his home in Tracy, California. Pumpkins Patch, Jackie, and Gordon returned to perfectly “lip-synch” such songs as “Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm, “Defying Gravity” from the Wicked soundtrack, a compilation from KPop Demon Hunters, and a few others.
“Smooth Criminal” (Alien Ant Farm)
“Zombie” (Zombic & Felix Schorn Remix)
“The Kill” (Thirty Seconds to Mars)
“KPop Demon Hunters Compilation”
“Defying Gravity” (Wicked)