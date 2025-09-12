A Helpful Interactive Map That Predicts Fall Foliage

SmokyMountains.com released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2025, an interactive map that shows the best times for viewing the changing of leaves across the contiguous United States. As with previous years, users can use a slider to scroll through the map’s time frame to see when the foliage in their area is expected to peak.

The 2025 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves. While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.